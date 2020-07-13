Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Kalamafoni joined Leicester from Gloucester in the summer of 2017

Scarlets have confirmed the signing of Tonga back-rower Sione Kalamafoni from Leicester.

Kalamafoni has already linked up with the region after officially joining Scarlets at the beginning of July.

The 32-year-old worked before with Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney at Nottingham.

"Linking up again with Glenn is something I wanted to do since the first day I met him and he has been a big influence on me," said Kalamafoni.

"As soon as I knew there was interest from Scarlets and Glenn to join the club, it was a no-brainer to link up with someone who I have a huge amount of respect for and who is an excellent coach."

Kalamafoni, who can play at blindside flanker or number eight, is available for the Pro14 Welsh derbies on 22 August when the league is set to resume.

Capped 37 times by Tonga, he made his international debut 13 years ago and has featured in three Rugby World Cups, delivering a memorable man-of-the-match display in the stunning upset over France in 2011.

After his spell with Nottingham in the Championship, Kalamafoni won player of the season awards at Gloucester and Leicester.

During his stint at Leicester, Kalamafoni made more carries than any player in the Premiership and the fifth most tackles.

Scarlets have already announced the signing of Wales centre Tyler Morgan from Dragons and Wales Under-20 fly-half Sam Costelow from Leicester, while Wales-qualified centre Jonny Williams is also in line to join from Newcastle.

Players who have left the region include Hadleigh Parkes, Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, and ex-Wales wing Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby.

Two-time World Cup winner Ben Franks has become scrum coach as part of the new-look Scarlets backroom staff with head coach Brad Mooar leaving for a New Zealand assistant's role.

Forwards coach Ioan Cunningham has also departed with Richard Kelly promoted.