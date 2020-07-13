Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union has outlined its phased return for community rugby in Wales with non-contact, club-based training allowed to resume on 1 August.

The Welsh Government announced last Friday some outdoor team sports would be allowed to resume from 13 July.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said rugby guidelines would be issued by the WRU but warned about the dangers of scrums spreading coronavirus.

No return date for competitive rugby club matches has been set.

The WRU held a webinar with more than 300 club representatives to outline their proposals.

No rugby union at any level has been played in Wales since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March.

While professional players have already returned to training, these are the first steps towards a resumption for those who play semi-professionally or recreationally.

The return date of competitive matches is dependent on further Welsh Government guidelines.

The WRU has tried to clarify how rugby clubs and groups in Wales can start to plan their return to non-contact training within small groups from the start of next month.

The governing body has set out three conditions to sanction a return.

Welsh Rugby Union community return to play roadmap

Firstly, all coaches, players and parents of junior players will need to complete World Rugby's online Covid-19 return-to-play awareness course and the WRU's online registration process which will open on August 1.

Once they are registered, players and coaches may take part in club-organised training sessions, which will be in groups of between 10 and 15 players and focus on fitness, skills and small-sided, non-contact games within training groups.

Detailed return-to-rugby guidelines will be provided to cover behaviours and hygiene before, during and after training, the use of equipment and the organisation of training pitches to keep groups separate.

Secondly, clubs have been told they need to be prepared on facilities, funding and updated first-aid procedures which will cover the use of any relevant personal protective equipment, with the WRU in talks with suppliers.

Finally, the union says a phased return is vital. There will need to be a significant further easing of restrictions, especially when it comes to social distancing, before contact training can begin.

"We are determined to be part of the solution to Covid-19 and for that to happen it is important we all work together," said WRU operations director Julie Paterson.

"The safety of everyone involved in Welsh community rugby and their wider communities is of paramount importance and when rugby returns, we all want it to return for good.

"We will utilise the immediate period ahead of August 1 to help prepare clubs and groups to return to the first stage of club-organised rugby training."