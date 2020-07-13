Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Launchbury has played in 65 international Tests for England, starting 48

England's Joe Launchbury, Brad Shields and Dan Robson are among 15 players to sign new "long-term" deals with Wasps.

Italy's Matteo Minozzi has also extended his contract, as have Jacob Umaga and Zach Kibirige.

Academy products Gabriel Oghre, Tom Willis, Will Porter and Sam Spink have signed on too, while Thomas Young, Jack Willis, Tom West and Sam Wolstenholme have taken up options on their deals.

England Under-20 hooker Alfie Barbeary has also agreed a deal.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told the club website: “I’m delighted to see so many of our existing players committing their futures to the club.

“We are working hard to develop a brand of winning rugby that gets supporters off their seats and having a nucleus of international experience to help bring through some of our younger players is going to be key in achieving this."

Tuesday's news comes after deals were already confirmed earlier this summer to keep Jimmy Gopperth, Marcus Watson, Rob Miller and Biyi Alo on the club's books.