Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ex-Wales wing Ieuan Evans was a member of the 1989, 1993 and 1997 British and Irish Lions

Gareth Davies will leave his post as Welsh Rugby Union chairman after losing his place on the governing body's National Council to Ieuan Evans.

Davies was standing to be a National Council member for a third term, having initially been elected chairman in October 2014.

But former Wales winger Evans won a three-way vote, also beating fellow ex-Wales international Nigel Davies.

"It's a huge honour to be chosen by member clubs," Evans said.

"I will be doing everything I can to reward the faith they have shown in me.

"The community game is essential to the general health and welfare of our national sport and it is on these foundations that we should build our future.

"Whilst we must constantly challenge, evaluate and review I would also like to thank Gareth for his dedication during his tenure on the council and his service to Welsh rugby over many years."

Evans' tenure, which will run until 2023, will begin after the close of the next Annual General Meeting in October, a gathering which will now also be the last act as WRU chairman for Davies.

At its meeting following the AGM the 19-strong WRU Council will elect or re-elect four of its members - including one of the National Council Members - to join the WRU Board.

The Board will then elect a new chair.

"Congratulations to Ieuan on winning this position on the National Council and thank you to Nigel also for the commitment and enthusiasm he showed for the contest," Gareth Davies said.

"I campaigned for stability, but the clubs have spoken and voted for change as a new chair to be appointed once my term ends.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish my successor well, whoever it may be, and thank everyone in Welsh rugby for the friendship, acceptance and also challenges that I have been privileged to enjoy over the last six years as chair."