Former Scotland player and SRU president Iain Laughland has died at the age of 84.

Laughland played at centre and fly-half and won 31 caps for his country between 1959 and 1967, helping the side retain the Calcutta Cup between 1964 and 1966.

He served as union president from 2000-01 and is survived by his wife Ann and two children.

Scottish Rugby extended "its sincere condolences" to Laughland's family following his passing on Sunday.