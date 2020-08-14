Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Sinckler has 35 England caps and played on the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour

England prop Kyle Sinckler and New Zealand back Charles Piutau are among 33 Bristol Bears players to sign new contracts with the Premiership club.

The West Country outfit made the announcement before the league's resumption after a five-month hiatus.

The lengths of the contracts have not been disclosed.

Fiji-born England back row Nathan Hughes is also among those to extend his deal, along with Chris Vui, Luke Morahan and Callum Sheedy.

“I said from day one at the club that a key part to building a successful legacy will be recruitment and then retention of our key people," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"[They are] players who want to go on to play over 200 games for the Bears and drive our game, our leadership and the Bears way for the next generation to come.

“Having players develop into quality men who can lead themselves and then positively influence others in our environment and community is vital to our success.

“To offer 33 contracts and have 33 accepted is a massive boost to everyone at Bristol Bears. The contract details differ from player to player with flexibility on both sides to allow for what is best for both the player and for the club each year going forward."

The Bears host Saracens on Saturday at Ashton Gate and are third in the Premiership table.