Dragons will next play at Rodney Parade on 29 August when they host Scarlets

Dragons and Scarlets have agreed a 25% reduction in player salaries with their squads for the next 12 months.

Clubs are having to cut costs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a three-month 25% salary cut.

The four Welsh regions - Dragons, Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Scarlets - have been negotiating with their own squads over further reductions.

Scarlets and Wales hooker Ken Owens told Newyddion on S4C: "They've been interesting conversations over the last four or five months or so.

"To be fair, the players here know the situation; they've been great, the region has been great, we've been very open with each other - sharing information and having these discussions."

He added: "Up until a month or so ago we were trying to get a collective agreement between the four playing regions and the Professional Rugby Board which is the WRU and the regions themselves.

"We could not quite get to a collective agreement but we got some principles put in.

"Every region is in a different position and it went to a local deal and I think we were as a senior player group with our board in the room for no longer than half an hour before coming up with something.

"It went to the player group and it was all signed and sealed within a day or so. That's credit to the boys. Nobody wants to take a pay cut but the understanding and empathy showed by the playing side and our employers, the region, has been fantastic.

"We have agreed to it and got on with the rugby."

A Scarlets statement said: "We wanted to clarify the situation regarding individual player contracts by confirming that every Scarlets employee, be they players, backroom or non-rugby staff, signed up to our salary deduction framework weeks ago.

"This is a major contribution by our employees and reflects the commitment of everyone to the success and viability of the club that represents our region. These deductions will stay in place for the next 12 months.

"The club and its staff will now start discussing the future beyond that 12 months. This process has already started with almost 50 negotiations underway.

"The club and staff understand the need to find longer-term solutions that are fair to all staff, reflect their financial sacrifice and ensure the viability of rugby at the Scarlets."

Dragons chairman David Buttress praised the "conduct" of the players.

"We have been committed to a collaborative approach throughout this process and, on behalf of the board, I thank the players for their combined efforts in agreeing a resolution that will ensure our business continues to move forward," Buttress said.

"We are extremely proud of how our playing group have conducted themselves during this difficult period."