Davitt will lead her side into Ulster League action in October

Malone women's coach Grace Davitt says Neve Jones's elevation to the Ireland squad can act as a motivation to others seeking to emulate her career path.

Jones was named in the Irish squad for their remaining Six Nations games against Italy and France in October.

"For their team-mate to get selected they can see that the hard work she has put in has paid off," said Davitt.

"They're playing alongside her, learning off her and she's pushing them - they can aspire to be like her."

Always been a dream but it becoming more of a reality – Jones

"Neve is a young player who has really shone for Ulster over the years and hopefully she gets her chance," added the former Ulster and Ireland centre.

"Others will maybe think they should put in a little more work and perhaps carve out their chance too."

During a distinguished international playing career Davitt was part of Ireland's Grand Slam winning team and also a member of the side which shocked holders New Zealand in the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup.

She is keen to pass on her experience to the younger generations and help Malone achieve progress in their second season in the All-Ireland League.

"I've done some coaching with 12 to 14 year olds and I was saying to them 'at your age I wasn't even playing rugby, I started playing at 18'.

"We have aged 10 up to adult at Malone so they know that they have that pathway - they can see the senior girls playing.

"I've had so many good coaches over the years and without them I wouldn't have been the player I was.

"I want to do the same for other people so they get the enjoyment out of it that I did. I had great opportunities through rugby and I hope they get the same fun out of it and make similar friendships."

Davitt with Ireland team-mate Lynne Cantwell after the famous win over New Zealand in 2014

'Baptism of fire and unfinished business in AIL'

Malone are scheduled to return to competitive action in an Ulster League Series from October to December, before commencing their second AIL campaign in January.

"Covid-19 brought an abrupt end to our first season in the AIL so we feel we have a bit of unfinished business in that regard," explained Davitt.

"We were hoping to finish the season on a high but that didn't happen. The girls were super keen and eager to get back in.

"I've never seen so much effort put in. I think when something is taken away from you you appreciate it a lot more and realise how important it is to you.

"We had a baptism of fire in the AIL - we suffered a lot of losses after dominating the Ulster Leagues.

"It was hard for us but the girls want to progress and be competitive and stronger in that league in the future."