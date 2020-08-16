Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England winger Jonny May had treatment for several minutes at Sixways

Worcester full-back Melani Nanai has apologised for the 'no arms' tackle for which he was red carded in Saturday's Premiership home loss to Gloucester.

Nanai was sent off by referee Christophe Ridley for the 18th-minute challenge on Jonny May which led to the England winger being led off.

May was taken for a head injury assessment but not return.

Nanai said on Twitter: "Just wanted to say sorry to Jonny May, my team mates, the staff and all our fans."

The 27-year-old Samoan added: "It wasn't my intention to tackle that way. Sending my best to Jonny and the Gloucester team for the rest of the season."

Last summer's signing Nanai was making his first appearance since what should have been a season-ending shoulder injury in February.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said after the game: "Christophe Ridley is an excellent referee and he had the benefit of seeing a number of reviews.

"There is no doubt that it had a massive impact on the game. It's very difficult to play for more than an hour with 14 men especially after you have had five months off."

Warriors will find out this week what length of suspension Nanai can expect. His hearing before a virtual independent disciplinary panel for a 'dangerous charge' is on Tuesday at 18:00 BST.

Worcester's next game is another derby against fellow Midlands side Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Friday, when Gloucester are also in local derby action again at home to Bristol at Kingsholm.