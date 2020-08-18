Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has played 94 times for Wales

Wales and Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has tested positive for coronavirus a few days before the planned resumption of the Pro14 season.

In August it was announced Roberts had joined Dragons, who are scheduled to face Ospreys on Sunday, a day after Scarlets host Cardiff Blues.

The centre is in good health but has been placed into isolation and will not play this weekend.

The players were tested on Tuesday with results expected on Wednesday.

If there are a number of positive tests among the Dragons squad, the match against Ospreys will be in doubt.

Roberts, 33, had returned to Wales from a short stint with Stormers in South Africa.

In April, the qualified doctor volunteered to help the National Health Service fight against coronavirus and became involved with the Cardiff and Vale Health Board in a communication and promotional role.

The centre, who has 94 Wales caps, completed his medical degree from Cardiff University in 2013.

A Dragons statement said: "Dragons rugby has returned a positive case for Covid-19 in Welsh rugby's testing programme in the round of tests taken [in the] week commencing Monday, 11 August.

"All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed and the individual - who is symptom free and in good health - is currently isolating."

New Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says is still preparing for his first game in charge.

"It is a concern and everybody is mindful of the importance of keeping people safe," said Booth.

"There are measures in place from the government all the way down to the down to the regions with very strict medical protocols and testing.

"I am sure all the right measures have been taken to do the right thing and all we can do is control what we can control.

"It is not something we will ignore and we know that it's there.

"We will carry on and this is the reason we test religiously every week and as a result if there are any safety issues the appropriate action will be taken."