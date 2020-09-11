Sam Davies reveals how a tour mishap had grave consequences for his international career.

Dragons fly-half Sam Davies believes a drinking incident on a Wales tour might have contributed to him missing out on two years of international rugby.

Davies won the last of his eight caps in the 19-17 win in Samoa in June 2017.

He admitted his post-match celebrations were excessive but says he learned his lessons as he bids for a Wales place.

"It's something I look back at with regret and put me back in the pecking order," Davies told the Scrum V podcast.

Davies kicked three penalties in the victory in Apia but it is what happened afterwards that has stuck in his mind.

"I got a bit drunk at the end of the trip and did not get back in the Wales squad until last year when the new coaches were in," said Davies.

"That's my fault and I have learned from my mistakes. I was 23. We were in Samoa, it was a lovely country but the problem was the food was making us sick.

"We had not eaten all week and we were playing the games off these carbohydrate drinks.

"We were just feeling ill before the game and I remember just running into the changing room before the game and being sick.

"We managed to win a scrappy game and afterwards our flight got delayed by about four or five hours.

"We were sitting in this nice hotel and some of the boys decided to have a few drinks.

"It was the last game of a long old season, my first full season with Wales and I had enjoyed it with some great experiences, so I decided to let my hair down.

"I drank too much vodka with Scott Baldwin and Aaron Shingler, who could probably drink a bit more than me.

"I went a bit deadweight on the way to the airport so the boys had to carry me around. It was not the greatest look for somebody in an international set-up.

"The flight then got cancelled and I had to get carried back. So we are not talking about a good impression on that trip."

Sam Davies made his Wales debut against Australia in November 2016 when he replaced Dan Biggar (left)

Coaches Warren Gatland and Rob Howley were not in Samoa as they were with the British and Irish Lions - meaning Robin McBryde and Shaun Edwards were at the helm - but Davies was never picked again by that regime.

"The coaches did not speak to me (about the incident) but they did speak to the leadership group and they told me," said Davies.

"Essentially it did have a massive effect on my career at that time.

"I am not saying I came off the back of that trip playing really good rugby because I was struggling with a groin injury as well but it definitely did not help my image at the time.

"I was silly but everybody makes mistakes. Luckily it did not make the papers. Maybe I had to go through that to get where I am now.

"I have learned because I did not get back into the squad until last year for the Barbarians game."

That call-up was in Wayne Pivac's first game in charge of Wales, the uncapped victory over the Baa-Baas, when Davies came on as a replacement.

It was a reward for the 26-year-old's fine form with Dragons following a summer move from Ospreys, and he now hopes to be included in Wales' squad for the latter part of 2020 as he battles with Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell and Jarrod Evans.

"What's gone has gone and being in and around the new coaches is hopefully a positive new start," said Davies.

"Over the last few years I have matured massively and that has shown with my Dragons performances.

"I am at a good point in my career and would like to think I am in the Wales mix.

"From being out of the squad for so long, getting that call for the Barbarians match and being involved with the Six Nations squad was refreshing and gives you hope.

"That is the reason I stayed in Wales in the first place."

Sam Davies has scored 154 points in 18 games for Dragons in the 2019-20 season since joining from Ospreys

It also explains why Davies, now 26, has committed his Dragons future until the end of the 2020-21 season, agreeing a 25% pay cut along with the rest of the squad.

"Everybody had different agendas but we all ended up on the same page," explained Davies.

"I never looked at going anywhere else, leaving the Dragons or not taking the pay cut.

"I just wanted some time to think about it in terms of the the pay cut option itself. I have signed now with some of the boys coming to the agreement quicker.

"All of us have signed at the Dragons with the 25% pay cut and there may be some issues elsewhere and for the same reasons, with boys wanting to have time to think about it.

"Without being downbeat there is a lot to consider. We have mortgages to pay and outgoings and we have to think about what the next steps are if those things are affected in the long run.

"That's all I was doing, I am loving being at the Dragons."