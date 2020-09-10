Wayne Pivac took over as Wales coach from fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland

Wales will have six games for the rest of 2020 after details of the new Autumn Nations Cup were officially announced.

Wayne Pivac's side will play Ireland, Georgia and England in pool matches before a final game on 5 December.

This will follow a friendly away to France on 24 October before the rearranged final 2020 Six Nations match against Scotland on 31 October.

"Test rugby has been hugely missed and we can't wait to get back underway with six great fixtures," said Pivac.

No venues have been confirmed yet for Wales' home matches, with the Principality Stadium out of action.

The Cardiff venue is still acting as a field hospital because of the coronavirus crisis and is not available for the rest of 2020.

Wales are looking to host matches against Scotland, Georgia and England and an undecided side but have yet to agree venues for the four matches.

The Welsh Rugby Union wants to host games in London if they are allowed crowds - with Premier League football clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United having been approached to use their grounds - but are still waiting on UK government restrictions.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is available for the match against England on 28 November and the most likely London location with Jose Mourinho's side travelling to face Chelsea in the Premier League that weekend.

If no crowds are allowed then the games will be held in Wales, with Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli a favoured destination, especially for the Georgia game.

The competition is serving as a replacement for the scheduled autumn Test series after Covid-19 restrictions initially prevented sides from travelling to Europe.

Wales will begin their Autumn Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, 13 November, before having home matches Georgia and England in consecutive weekends to complete the Group A programme.

Group B comprises France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji, and the tournament will conclude on the weekend of 5/6 December with a final round of matches based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend.

Each team will face off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool, which means Wales will stage their final game against their respective opponent on Saturday, 5 December.

"We kick off our run of matches with a hit out against France in preparation for our Six Nations encounter against Scotland, which is important as it concludes the 2020 Guinness Six Nations - it is a match where we will want a big performance," said Wales boss Pivac.

"We will then look at the Autumn Nations Cup and 2021 Guinness Six Nations as a 20-week, two-block format. The Autumns are another opportunity to further fine-tune our game and develop individuals in our quest to add to an already exciting squad. All this, of course, with a view to be peaking for the [2021] Six Nations.

"We are hugely excited to be meeting back up as a squad in a few weeks. It has been a tough year for everyone, so we are hoping international rugby can provide some relief and enjoyment for supporters and sports fans alike."

Wales Autumn fixtures

Friendly

24 Oct, France v Wales (Stade de France, 20:00 BST)

Six Nations 2020

31 Oct, Wales v Scotland (Venue TBC, 14:15 GMT)

Autumn Nations Cup

13 Nov, Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium, 19:00 GMT)

21 Nov, Wales v Georgia (Venue TBC, 17:15 GMT)

28 Nov, Wales v England (Venue TBC, 16:00 GMT)

5 Dec, Wales v TBC (Venue TBC, 16:45 GMT)