Ospreys announce 25% pay cuts for players, coaches and staff over next 12 months
Ospreys have become the latest Welsh region to announce their players and staff have agreed to a collective pay cut over the next 12 months.
A statement from the region said a "new negotiated pay structure has been agreed collectively with players, coaches and staff that will see a 25% reduction in salaries implemented".
Scarlets and Dragons have announced their squads had accepted a pay cut.
Cardiff Blues have yet to officially confirm a deal.
The statement read: "The Ospreys would like to thank the players for their collaboration and understanding during the process as we look forward to the forthcoming 2020-21 season.
"We would also like to thank the Ospreys staff for their understanding of why such steps have been deemed necessary and for their commitment during a time of unprecedented challenges for all of us."
In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a three-month 25% salary cut.
The four Welsh regions have since been negotiating with their own squads over further reductions, after a collective agreement with the WRPA and PRB could not be reached.