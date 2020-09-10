Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys only won two games in the 2019-20 season

Ospreys have become the latest Welsh region to announce their players and staff have agreed to a collective pay cut over the next 12 months.

A statement from the region said a "new negotiated pay structure has been agreed collectively with players, coaches and staff that will see a 25% reduction in salaries implemented".

Scarlets and Dragons have announced their squads had accepted a pay cut.

Cardiff Blues have yet to officially confirm a deal.

The statement read: "The Ospreys would like to thank the players for their collaboration and understanding during the process as we look forward to the forthcoming 2020-21 season.

"We would also like to thank the Ospreys staff for their understanding of why such steps have been deemed necessary and for their commitment during a time of unprecedented challenges for all of us."

In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a three-month 25% salary cut.

The four Welsh regions have since been negotiating with their own squads over further reductions, after a collective agreement with the WRPA and PRB could not be reached.