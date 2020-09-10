Wales prop Cerys Hale has lowered her weight by 21kg in total

For Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury prop Cerys Hale, lockdown proved to be the perfect opportunity to concentrate on her fitness and weight-loss goals.

The 27-year-old from Newport has shed 7kg since the end of March.

But Hale's weight loss journey started early last year after some advice from former head coach Rowland Phillips made her reassess her rugby ambitions.

"I wasn't putting in as much work as I should have been to make a difference to the team," Hale admits.

"After the 2019 Six Nations I'd played three out of five games off the bench and I sat down with Rowland and I said, 'what can I do, because I feel like I'm not trusted to make a difference'.

"He said, 'are you happy to play for Wales or do you want to play for Wales?', because I was probably a bit of a coaster."

Phillips' words had the desired effect. Cerys started boxing and entered a charity match to improve her fitness - a challenge she relished - but balancing work, life and training commitments became difficult until lockdown at the end of March.

"I was apprehensive about the whole thing but, I thought, this is an opportunity for me to come back next season and be where I want to be," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I haven't got time to make excuses. It gave me a real focus over lockdown, otherwise I think I would have lost my mind."

Having lost 14kg in the last 12 months, Hale - who has won 28 caps since making her debut in the 2016 Six Nations - admits she had concerns about continuing to play at prop.

She considered moving to the second row where she has played in the past, but a new-found love of scrummaging made her determined to stick with her position.

Now, following discussions with various strength and conditioning coaches and nutritionists, she is aiming to gain some weight again, with the 5ft 9in specialist loose-head having trimmed down from 111kg to 90kg now.

"Hopefully this is the lowest weight I'll get to. The long-term goal for me now is to put back on probably about five kilos of muscle but in the right way. That's the next challenge," Hale says.

"I think that's actually going to be hard - to change my mindset to eat more - I think that's going to be the next mental battle for me."

'I want to be comfortable in my own skin'

Hale is looking forward to getting back to competitive rugby with her club Gloucester and with Wales, and putting her hard-earned physique to the test.

There is no start date for the 2020-21 Premier 15s season yet but elite women's rugby teams in England can now train in small groups.

Wales' home game against Scotland in the Six Nations, which was postponed in March due to the coronavirus crisis, has been rescheduled for the autumn with the exact date and venue yet to be confirmed.

"It's nice to have the fixture nailed down and it's something to work towards," Hale says.

"I can't wait to get back with the Welsh girls because it ended so abruptly. I think from speaking to the girls, everybody has been working hard and I think we could finish the Six Nations strongly against Scotland."

The longer-term goal for Hale and Wales is the 2021 World Cup. In July the Welsh Rugby Union started searching for a new women's head coach to lead the side to the competition in New Zealand and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"It will be exciting to have a new head coach and new backroom staff," Hale adds. "Every conversation we've had with the Union has been positive - they want to invest, they want to see us do well. Hopefully the coronavirus crisis won't affect that too much."

As for personal ambitions, Hale wants to cement her place in the Wales squad but also make her mark on the international stage.

"I want to not just be the best prop in Wales but to be the best prop in the UK," she says.

"When it comes to the World Cup I want to be up there with the best props in the world and if to achieve that goal I need to put on a bit of weight to have more behind me in the scrum then so be it, as long as I'm doing it in in the right way.

"Rugby is the priority but I want to be comfortable in my own skin - I'd like to keep the confidence I have at the moment."