Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi partners Rohan Janse van Rensburg at centre for Sale

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale centre Manu Tuilagi is one of nine players to return to the starting XV after the midweek win over Saracens.

The England man makes his 100th Premiership appearance, while captain Jono Ross is recalled after missing his first league game since 2017.

Bath make 13 changes after beating Worcester on Wednesday - Charlie Ewels, Rhys Priestland and Ruaridh McConnochie among those to come back into the side.

Prop Henry Thomas is on the bench after recovering from a knee ligament injury.

Sale are second in the Premiership, 14 points behind leaders Exeter, while Bath are a further four points back in fifth place.

Sale: L James; Solomona, Tuilagi, Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Morozov, Van der Merwe, John, Postlethwaite, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, T Curry.

Replacements: Webber, Oosthuizen, Cooper-Woolley, Wiese, D du Preez, Cliff, S James, Reed.

Bath: De Glanville; Hamer-Webb, Joseph, J Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Bayliss, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Batty, Schoeman, Thomas, Spencer, Ellis, Reid, Chudley, Redpath.