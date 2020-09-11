Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England hooker Tom Youngs returns to lead Leicester against rivals Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Leicester Tigers are bolstered by the return of skipper Tom Youngs for the East Midlands derby, while brother Ben makes his 250th club appearance.

Fiji international flier Kini Murimurivalu makes his debut on the wing, joining compatriot Nemani Nadolo.

Northampton boss Chris Boyd can field an all-England international back-row in skipper Teimana Harrison, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam.

Saints have their own Fijian powerhouse out wide in Taqele Naiyaravoro.

Northampton travel to Leicester's famous old ground with wins on each of their past three visits - but just one win in their last six games - against London Irish - has dented their play-off hopes.

Tigers, also have just one win since the restart of the season and that too came against the Exiles.

It has been a tough spell for Borthwick and company, but with relegation out of the equation, their task instead is to lay foundations for next season.

Leicester: Steward; Murimurivalu, Porter, Scott, Nadolo; Henry, Youngs; Gigena, Youngs (c), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Wallace, Liebenberg

Replacements: Clare, Genge, Leatigaga, Smith, Taufua, White, McPhillips, Potter

London Irish: Furbank; Tuala, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Mitchell; van Wyk, Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam, Harrison (c)

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Hill, Moon, Isiekwe, Tonks, Taylor, Dingwall

Referee: Wayne Barnes