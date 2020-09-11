Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Joe Launchbury will captain Wasps on his 150th appearance for the club

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have made seven changes as they prepare to host top-four rivals Bristol Bears in the Premiership on Sunday.

There is no place in the Wasps squad for 19-year-old forward Alfie Barbeary despite scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's 54-7 win over Leicester.

Visitors Bristol have made 12 changes after their 47-10 victory against Northampton on Tuesday.

Nine academy graduates are in the Bears' squad and winger Niyi Adeolokun is set to make his debut.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Launchbury (c), Rowlands, Shields, Willis, Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Toomaga-Allen, Gaskell, Young, Vellacott, Mills, Watson.

Bristol: Lloyd; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Leiua, Bates; Malins, Cook; Thomas, Capon, Assiratti, Holmes, Joyce, Dun, Thomas, Heenan (c).

Replacements: Byrne, McCabe, Afoa, Hawkins, Eadie, Kessell, Ascherl, Powell.