Nick Phipps is back in the Exiles starting XV for the visit of Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish make major changes after their midweek loss to Harlequins.

Issac Curtis-Harris remains at flanker, while James Stokes moves from full-back to left-wing but half-backs Nick Phipps & Paddy Jackson are among 13 to return.

Worcester Warriors have named an entirely new starting XV from the midweek defeat by Bath.

Scotland stand-off Duncan Weir and scrum-half Francois Hougaard return, while Ashley Beck and Francois Venter form a new centre partnership.

Just two points separate the Exiles in ninth and Worcester, a place below them, with three games to play.

That gap has narrowed on the back of Irish's eight-game losing run. Their only win at The Stoop, now their temporary home, came as the away side against Harlequins back in February.

However, Alan Solomons' Warriors have lost 11 of their last 12 games, have only won once away from home this season - and have shipped 20 tries in their last three matches.

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Williams, Hepetema, Stokes; Jackson, Phipps; Elrington, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, de Chaves, Rogerson (capt), Curtis-Harris, Tuisue

Replacements: Atkins, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins

Worcester: Nanai; Howe, Venter, Beck, Heward; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, Dodd, Lewis, Simpson, Searle, Lawrence.