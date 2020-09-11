Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Don Armand's Exeter Chiefs have won their past seven Premiership games and have a 14-point lead at the top of the table

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make four changes to the XV which lost at Sale in midweek.

Centre Harry Sloan and flanker Janco Venter are set for their first starts, while full-back Will Hooley and hooker Kapeli Pifeleti come into the side.

Premiership leaders Exeter have already secured a play-off place and name a youthful team after making 15 changes.

England international Don Armand skippers the Chiefs from number eight, and England Under-20s prop Alfie Petch makes his maiden Premiership start.

Argentine winger Facundo Cordero, centre Tom Wyatt and half-backs Joe Snow and Harvey Skinner also make their first league starts for Exeter.

With both clubs playing quarter-final ties in the European Champions Cup next weekend, only three players who featured in last year's Premiership final are named in the respective matchday squads.

Hooker Tom Woostencroft is the sole survivor for relegated Saracens, who triumphed 37-34 at Twickenham last June, while Armand and second-row Dave Dennis remain for the Devonians.

Saracens: Hooley; Segun, Morris, Sloan, Obatoyinbo; Manu Vunipola, Whiteley; Crean, Pifeleti, Clarey, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Clark (capt), Reffell, Venter.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Hislop, Ibuanokpe, Boon, Christie, Day, Socino, Hallett.

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Hodge, Baldwin, Wyatt, Cordero; Skinner, Snow; Keast, Innard, Petch,Witty, Price, Lonsdale, Capstick, Armand (capt).

Replacements: Poole, Kenny, Johnson, Dennis, Hinkley, Yarnell, Walsh, Mehson.

Referee: Adam Leal.