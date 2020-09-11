Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cara Hope was first capped by Wales during the 2018 Six Nations

Wales prop Cara Hope has joined Gloucester-Hartpury Women.

Bangor-born Hope, 26, has been capped nine times by Wales since her debut in 2018 and has previously played for Swansea and Ospreys.

She follows in the footsteps of fellow Wales players Robyn Lock, Kerin Lake and Gwen Crabb by signing for Gloucester-Hartpury.

The signings continue the trend of Wales players joining Premier 15s teams over the border.