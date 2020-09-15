Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies has played 81 internationals for Wales and six tests for the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets will make a late call on including Wales centre Jonathan Davies for their Challenge Cup quarter-final match in Toulon on Saturday.

Davies has not played since Wales' World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand in November 2019 because of a knee injury.

The 32-year-old is ranked as the most likely to return from injured Wales trio Rhys Patchell and Liam Williams.

"He (Davies) would be the closest," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

Fly-half Patchell suffered a shoulder problem against New Zealand last November, before picking up hip and calf issues which ruled him out of the Pro14 Welsh derbies against Cardiff Blues and Dragons in August.

Wing or full-back Williams has been struggling with a foot injury and is still waiting to make his first appearance in his second Scarlets spell after returning from Saracens.

Patchell and Williams are unlikely to play in France this weekend, but Davies has battled back to at least be in contention for his first appearance in 10 months.

"I would say two of them probably won't make this weekend and I'll leave it at that," said Delaney.

"It's getting close and the key thing is it would be naive for me to put someone out there who wasn't ready.

"We're giving it as much time as we possibly can.

"We've got a group of guys who are looking hungry, fit and healthy and guys who haven't spent that much time out there recently starting to look like their old selves too, which is great. I can probably give you a clear answer on Thursday.

"The reality is the injuries as such are a little bit niggly so we have to careful. We understand the players have a massive year ahead of them and we want to make sure everyone is in the best possible space before they start."

Delaney also confirmed Wales prop Rob Evans will not feature in France this weekend as he recovers from neck surgery.

Scarlets currently have nobody affected by coronavirus and are awaiting the results of this week's tests before flying out to France on Friday.