Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Phil Kingsley Jones managed All Blacks great Jonah Lomu for a decade

Phil Kingsley Jones, the Welshman who managed New Zealand rugby great Jonah Lomu, has died aged 72.

A successful comedian, Jones emigrated to New Zealand in 1983 and went on to coach with the Counties Manukau Rugby Union.

It was there he crossed paths with a teenage Lomu, dissuading him from going to rugby league and shaping the career of arguably union's first superstar.

Jones' son, Kingsley Jr, is Canada head coach and a former Wales captain.

Phil Kingsley Jones worked at Counties Manukau for 15 years from 1989-1996 and 2009-2017 in a variety of roles, while he also coached the Tonga national team.

Jones managed Lomu - who died in November 2015 aged 40 from a rare kidney condition - for 10 years from 1994 until 2004.