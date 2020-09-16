Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed a new multi-million pound seven-year partnership with Macron.

The WRU will not reveal how much the deal is worth but it is believed to be in the region of £30m.

The governing body has stated Macron will also make investment into the community game by providing £6m worth of kit to more than 300 Welsh clubs.

Wales' matchday kit will be worn for the first time against France in a warm-up match in Paris on 24 October.

The new Wales home and alternate jerseys will continue to carry front-of-shirt sponsor Isuzu and will be unveiled in early October ahead of the rearranged Six Nations match against Scotland and new-look Autumn Nations Cup.

Sporting goods manufacturer Macron takes over from Under Armour as the WRU's official technical partner and will supply matchday kit as well as full training, travel and leisure wear to the senior men's, women's and pathway teams from October.

"We have agreed a unique and progressive partnership with Macron to not only supply team and leisure wear to our national squad, but to also provide an invaluable offer to our community game in their second season with us and beyond," said WRU group interim chief executive Steve Phillips.

"Macron understand the importance of the community game in Wales and, together, we are determined to ensure that this end of the game also reaps the benefits of this new commercial alliance.

"Under Armour and Welsh rugby grew together in the last 12 years and we would like to thank them for the support.

"Now we look forward to an exciting new partnership with Macron, which comes with a huge amount of potential benefit for both the international and community game."

WRU Finance appointment

Meanwhile, Phillips has also confirmed Tim Moss's appointment to the WRU executive board as the new interim group finance director.

Phillips has vacated the finance role after stepping up to the chief executive position to replace the departing Martyn Phillips.

"My transition to taking over as group chief executive on a day-to-day basis will near completion this week," said Steve Phillips.

"Martyn will be on hand for the next month or so to attend meetings with board and committees, keeping existing commitments with World Rugby.

"He's committed to remain a valuable resource to Welsh rugby thereafter if required.

"Martyn has defined the strategy for Welsh rugby, from top to bottom, during his tenure and I intend to pick up where he leaves off.

"I see, in my first actions, a responsibility to provide stability and continuity in changing and turbulent times."

WRU chairman Gareth Davies will also leave after the annual general meeting in October after Ieuan Evans defeated him for a place on the WRU Council.