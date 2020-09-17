Hume's fourth minute solo try gave Ulster an early lead in the Pro14 final

European Champions Cup: Toulouse v Ulster Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Sunday, 20 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

It has been just over three years since James Hume left Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

As evidenced by the school's motto tattooed onto his right arm ('Quaerere Verum' - 'To seek the truth'), the seven years spent there are fondly remembered by the 22-year-old.

It was at the central Belfast school where Hume made his name as one of the province's most exciting young talents.

Three consecutive Schools' Cup titles, shared with teammate Michael Lowry, saw the centre leave Inst with a degree of notoriety unrivalled by his peers in the Ulster Academy.

In his final school year Hume sat down with then-head coach Dan Soper to create a five-year plan, year three of which would see him take ownership of Ulster's number 13 jersey.

A sport like rugby, as Hume has learned, is unlikely to allow a plan spanning half a decade to take shape note for note.

That said, while injuries have intermittently threatened to hold back his progress, the Belfast man is three years into his plan, and the number 13 jersey is in his possession.

Upon Ulster's return to training in June it was Soper, now the province's skills coach, who reminded Hume of what they wrote down back in 2017.

"That really put into my head that I wrote that down in my upper sixth year, and this was the year to do it," said the 22-year-old.

"It's really take no prisoners. Put the head down, put the work in and do everything I can to get that jersey."

Since the restart Hume has started all four games alongside Stuart McCloskey in midfield

Another unfortunate injury setback to Luke Marshall opened the door to Hume, who has arguably seen his stock rise more than any other Ulster player since the restart.

After a shaky display against Connacht, he was commended for an impressive defensive performance in the semi-final win over Edinburgh before his beautifully-taken try provided Ulster's brightest moment in their final defeat by Leinster.

It is undoubtedly Hume's most eye-catching run in the side since his professional debut against Leinster in September 2018, and is a purple patch is owed at least in part to a mentality shift that occurred during lockdown.

"I feel like I'm a lot more invested in really specifically making myself better in certain areas," he said.

"I found a lot of time to read and do a lot of mental strength stuff. I don't feel prior to lockdown that I was a mentally tough person to be honest.

"I read a couple of books and watched a load of documentaries and it just kind of drove me on, that when I come back from lockdown when there's dark times when you're doing fitness or you're in a tough part of a session, it's for the good and it's definitely going to make you better."

'Priceless' Soper remains a key voice

Another milestone is due this weekend with Hume set for his first European appearance.

While teammates have changed and the stakes have been exponentially raised, Soper's role in Hume's development remains as crucial now as it did when he was brought into RBAI's first XV as a fifth year.

"Priceless is probably the only way you could describe him," Hume said.

"Sops has been probably the biggest influence to get me in professional rugby. He just keeps you going, even when you're at your lows he just finds a way to gee you up and get you back up again.

"His attitude towards the team is awesome, but obviously when me and Mikey (Lowry) are in from school and we see him every day and we've he's been with us since fifth year, he just gives you that extra motivation.

Ulster skills coach Soper was head coach of RBAI's first XV during Hume's three years in the team

"He's one of those guys as well in the set-up, when you're a young guy specifically again for me and Mikey, that we can chat to. He can be honest with us, he can say what we're doing wrong, how we can improve."

By Hume's own admission a good run of games does not guarantee much in itself, only offers a glimpse of what could be to come provided long-term injuries stay away.

When Marshall returns from injury, the race for the starting outside centre berth will truly heat up. In any case, the rate at which games will be played next season will see Hume receive plenty more time to cement himself.

As for the five-year plan, only Hume and Soper know what comes next.

Given the heights Hume set out to hit after three years, it is safe to assume an international call-up has been pencilled into either year four or five.