Edinburgh surrendered a 12-point lead in the final quarter against Ulster

European Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website

Prop Rory Sutherland says Edinburgh's Pro14 semi-final defeat by Ulster should not "define" them after a positive campaign.

Edinburgh lost 22-19 at Murrayfield having led by 12 points late on, blowing the chance of a first final.

They aim to bounce back this weekend against Bordeaux in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final.

"When you have wins everyone says 'well done, you're the best team in the world'," Sutherland said.

"But when you have one defeat like that, people are quick to tell you you're the worst in the world.

"You're not defined by your last game. One poor result doesn't make who you are as a team."

Edinburgh faced Bordeaux in the pool stage of the Challenge Cup, drawing 16-16 at Murrayfield before losing 32-17 in France.

Sutherland says Edinburgh's attention is now on toppling them at the third attempt.

"The main focus over these last couple of weeks has been looking forward to this new challenge ahead and trying to leave that Ulster game behind," he said.

"As much as it was a huge defeat for us and it was absolutely devastating, the season is not done for us and we have to try to park that loss and look ahead to the new challenge."