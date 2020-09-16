Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales forward Georgia Evans can play at lock or in the back-row

Wales back-five forward Georgia Evans has joined Saracens Women.

The 23-year-old, the cousin of former Wales men fly-half Ceri Sweeney, made her Wales debut in the 2020 Six Nations and has won four caps so far.

"The opportunity to be a part of the Saracens family is something very special," she said.

"This will be my first time in the English Premier 15s and... I really wanted to challenge myself in an elite environment."