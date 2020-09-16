Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kate Zackary is one of three USA internationals to join Exeter

Exeter Chiefs Women have signed USA internationals Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan and Kate Zackary on one-year deals, subject to visa approval.

The trio will become part of the Chiefs' inaugural Premier 15s squad, the elite league level of women's rugby union in England.

Back-rower Zackary, 31, is the national team skipper, while Cantorna, 25, and Duncan, 27, operate in the backs.

"These are three very good signings for us," boss Susie Appleby said.

"With all three, you can see there is not only great quality, but also experience, talent and a confidence which I think will really come through."

Although the Rugby Football Union is yet to set a date for the start of the new season, it is expected to begin in October.