Henderson was made Ulster's club captain at the beginning of the season following the retirement of Rory Best

European Champions Cup: Toulouse v Ulster Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Sunday, 20 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Ulster's Iain Henderson has called on his side to be confrontational in defence when they meet Toulouse in Sunday's Champions Cup quarter-final.

The province travel to Stade Ernest Wallon looking to reach their first European semi-final since 2011, while the French side are seeking to win the competition for the fifth time, a decade on from their last triumph.

Henderson expects Toulouse to attempt to exploit the same areas that Leinster did when they defeated their provincial rivals in the Pro14 final a week ago.

"In many aspects Toulouse will play similarly to Leinster. They've a few big runners, hard ball carriers coming off one-out runners looking to bust the defence and use those gaps," said the Ulster lock.

"In the past we've dealt with big teams quite well, we've been able to quieten them down, Leinster were able to make use of that and I think that's probably what Toulouse will be looking to do as well.

"We just have to make sure that we've the energy in our defence. Loads of bounce, loads of chat making sure we get off the line."

Toulouse's charge will be led by French international half-back duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, who at 23 and 21-years-old respectively are among the most exciting young talents in world rugby.

"They add a bit of a spark to the game, they've definitely been guys we've had to watch playing internationally against them," said Henderson

"Young guys nowadays are expected to bring so much more than they might have been in years gone by.

International and club teammates Dupont and Ntamack are two of rugby's brightest young talents

"In years gone by there were a lot of players looking to stalwarts if you like, trying to impose themselves on the game but Ntamack and Dupont do that in spadeloads despite how young they are.

"I think they like to run the game and play a pretty fast-paced game with Toulouse. It's perfect for us, that's how we love to play."

While Toulouse boast prestigious young talent, Ulster too will call upon a number of players who have made the step up to the senior side in recent seasons. Five of their starting XV are Academy graduates under the age of 25.

Lock Henderson, who was made captain at the start of this season having spent his entire career with Ulster, believes young players are contribute more to the senior squad now than they have done at any time in the past.

"When I look at the young guys now and what incredible professionals they are... they are so good in training, they're never late, they're always adding ideas, always pulling guys up for not doing things correctly," said the 28-year-old.

"When I think back to when I was younger and looked at a captain, I think a captain had to do way more.

"I feel like the guys in the squad make my job incredibly easy, the young guys take on so much."

'The best version of John Cooney'

Scrum-half John Cooney has been restored to Ulster's starting line-up having had to settle for a place on the bench in the Pro14 final.

Having been an integral part of Ulster's successes in recent seasons, the dropping of Cooney in favour of Alby Mathewson was a notable call by head coach Dan McFarland, who acknowledged it was the most difficult rugby decision he had ever made.

It was not the first major disappointment suffered by Cooney, who arrived at Ulster in 2017 in search of regular playing time after spells with Leinster and Connacht.

The 30-year-old Dubliner missed out on Ireland's World Cup squad last year, but has seen his reputation as a high quality scrum-half grow considerably having been named in three consecutive Pro14 Team of the Seasons.

"He's been in and out of squads and he's been dropped and he's been swapped around teams, thankfully I think we've had the best version of John Cooney that there's ever been," Henderson said.

"He didn't drop that in training all last week even though he was on the bench for the game and he knew that from the start of the week.

"His mentality around training was still the same, he was still out doing his kicks after training."