Parling started the final two Tests of the Lions' series win over Australia in 2013 after coming off the bench in the first

Former England and British and Irish Lions second row Geoff Parling has been hired as Australia's forwards coach.

Parling won 29 caps for England, the last of which came in the team's final match in the 2015 World Cup.

The former Leicester and Exeter forward also played in all three Tests of the Lions' 2013 series win over Australia.

Parling, 36, has been hired for the 2020 Test season, which includes two Tests away in New Zealand before a Rugby Championship on home soil.

"There is some great talent here, but we won't get anywhere without hard work. I have high expectations of the group and am looking forward to seeing them rip in," Parling said.

Parling has been working as line-out coach for the Melbourne Rebels since November 2018. He also has experience of rugby in Japan after leaving Exeter for Munakata Sanix Blues in 2017.

"He is a good man. He's technically very strong around lineout and maul and he has impressed me with his work ethic to get up to speed over the last two weeks," said new Australia head coach Dave Rennie.