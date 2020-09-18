Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland fly-half Russell moved to Racing in 2018 after six seasons with Glasgow Warriors

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final: Clermont v Racing Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin

Finn Russell will attempt to guide Racing 92 past Clermont Auvergne and into the Champions Cup last four for the first time since 2018 on Saturday.

Scotland fly-half Russell starts at 10 for the French side with former Ireland international Simon Zebo at full-back.

Clermont have Japan international Kotaro Matsushima at full-back after he recovered from a muscle injury.

Scrum-half Morgan Parra captains the side and forms a familiar half-back partnership with Camille Lopez.

Russell has been in excellent play-making form for Racing as the Paris side have opened up their domestic league campaign with successive victories.

However, there will be no opportunity to see him combine with Australia international Kurtley Beale who signed for the club in May.

Beale is serving a three-match ban for a high tackle in the club's 41-17 win over Montpellier.

Racing beat Clermont 28-17 away from home on their way to eventual final defeat by Saracens in 2018.

Line-ups

Clermont Auvergne: Matsushima; Penaud, Naqalevu, Fofana, Pourailly; Lopez, Parra; Falgoux, Fourcade, Slimani, Timani, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Cancoriet, Lee.

Replacements Pelissie, Ravai, Ojovan Jedrasiak, Lapandry, Bezy, Tiberghien, Betham

Racing 92: Zebo; Dupichot, Vakatawa, Klemenczak, Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Chat, Colombe, Le Roux, Bird, Lauret, Sanconnie, Claassen

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Oz, Ryan, Chouzenoux, Machenaud, Gibert, Trinh-Duc