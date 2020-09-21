Joaquin Diaz Bonilla: Leicester Tigers sign Argentina fly-half for 2020-21 season
Leicester Tigers have signed Argentina fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla for the 2020-21 Premiership season.
The 31-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Jaguares, whom he helped to the Grand Final when they finished runners-up to New Zealand's Crusaders.
Diaz Bonilla has four Test caps for the national team, and joins compatriots Tomas Lavanini and Matias Moroni at Welford Road for the coming campaign.
"Joaquín is a very exciting addition for us," boss Geordan Murphy said.
"He will add valuable depth to our squad and, alongside George [Ford], Zack [Henry] and Johnny McPhillips, provide plenty of healthy competition in a key position, which is a positive thing for us as we continue on this journey."