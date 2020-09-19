Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lock Maro Itoje has spent his entire professional career with Saracens

England and Saracens lock Maro Itoje has revealed he would "love to play abroad" at some stage in his career.

With Sarries' impending relegation from the Premiership for persistent salary cap breaches, some players have agreed loan deals with other top-flight clubs.

Itoje says "nothing is in place at the moment" but the 25-year-old admits he is "open to what the future holds".

"When the time is right, I'd love to spend at least a season somewhere," said Itoje.

"I think I've had a great life and I think I'm very privileged to play a sport I love and experience the things I do.

"I've more or less lived in north-west London for the majority of my life; it's a lovely place, I wouldn't want to live anywhere else in England, but [I would like to] experience a different culture, a different style, just a different vibe."

Defending champions Saracens face last season's runners-up Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday, in what could be their last European game at the highest level for at least two years.

However, a long-term move abroad would put Itoje's England ambitions on hold, given the Rugby Football Union (RFU) policy of not selecting overseas-based players.

Sarries duo Ben Earl and Max Malins have signed new deals with the club, but will join Bristol Bears on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign, while Alex Lozowski will join French side Montpellier on loan after extending his contract with the north London side.

"Saracens have been great in wanting the best for us all and they've had that position from the very start," added Itoje.

"With our players going on loan, they have an individual plan for everyone.

"They want the situation that we find ourselves in to work for everyone."