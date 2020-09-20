Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England international Anthony Watson is back to add pace and punch to Bath's back line

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Tuesday, 22 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Up to one thousand fans will attend for the West Country derby between Bath and Gloucester at The Rec, as part of the government's crowd pilot trials.

Harlequins and Gloucester have previously staged test games.

Bath are bolstered by plenty of returning strike out wide, with Anthony Watson, Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Cokanasiga all involved in the squad.

Gloucester have scrum-half Willi Heinz available after injury, and lock Matias Alemanno makes his first start.

There are also a few reunions in this fixture, with Bath's Elliott Stooke up against his old club, while Gloucester have former Blue, Black and Whites skipper Matt Garvey and wing Matt Banahan in their line-up.

The home side have put themselves in a great position for the play-offs with post-restart form, winning six of seven under club favourite Stuart Hooper's guidance to sit third in the Premiership.

Their Cherry and White rivals are targeting a top-half finish and the lure of Champions Cup rugby union next season, with just five points between them and Harlequins in sixth.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, Stooke, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, McNally, Reid, Chudley, Redpath, Cokanasiga.

Gloucester: Banahan; Thorley, Harris, Twelvetrees, May; Evans, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Garvey, Alemanno, Polledri, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements:Walker, Fourie, Stanley, Slater, Reid, Simpson, Seabrook, Rees-Zammit.