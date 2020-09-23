Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pat Lam's Bristol Bears side are bidding to reach their first European final

European Challenge Cup semi-final Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Bristol

Bristol Bears have made five changes for Friday's European Challenge Cup semi-final against Bordeaux, with full-back Charles Piutau injured (Achilles).

His brother Siale Piutau returns to the starting XV at centre for the West Country club's first last-four tie in the competition for 20 years.

Second row Ed Holmes, scrum-half Harry Randall, full-back Max Malins and wing Alapati Leiua all come in to the side.

Bears boss Pat Lam's nephew Ben Lam starts for the French visitors.

Bristol Bears: Malins; Morahan, Radradra, Piutau, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (c), Earl, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Afoa, Joyce, Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, O'Conor.

Bordeaux: Ducuing, Cordero, Dubia, Seuteni, Lam; Jalibert, Lucu; Poirot, Maynadier, Tameifuna, Douglas, Swamp, Woki, Tauleigne, Petti.

Replacements: Dweba, Kaulashvili, Cobilas, Roumat, Lesgourgues, Uberti.