Tom Youngs captains a Leicester side bidding to win the European Challenge Cup for the first time in the club's history

European Challenge Cup semi-final Venue: Stade Felix Mayol Date: Saturday, 26 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Leicester Tigers have made one change for their European Challenge Cup semi-final against Toulon in France.

Winger Harry Potter comes into the side which was due to face Castres in the quarter-finals last Sunday, with Kini Murimurivalu shifting to full-back.

The Premiership club were given a bye to the last four after three of the French side's players tested positive for coronavirus.

Thom Smith replaces Jordan Taufua, who has had knee surgery, on the bench.

It is the first season Tigers have played in the second tier of European rugby, and this will be their first continental knockout game since 2016.

French side Toulon, three-time winners of the elite Champions Cup from 2013 to 2015, have won all seven matches this season in the Challenge Cup, a competition they are aiming to win for the first time after finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2012.

Current France captain Charles Ollivon and Italy legend Sergio Parisse both feature in the hosts' back row.

The victors will face either Bristol Bears or Bordeaux, who meet at Ashton Gate on Friday (19:45 BST), in next month's final, which will be played on 16 October at a venue yet to be decided.

Toulon: Ikpefan; Dakuwaqa, Heem, Paia'aua, Villiere; Carbonel, Takulua; Gros, Etrillard (capt), Gigashvili, Rebbadj, R Taofifenua, Ollivon, Lakafia, Parisse.

Replacements: Soury, S Taofifenua, Setiano, Dridi, Alainu'uese, Ory, Meric, Isa.

Leicester Tigers: Murimurivalu; Potter, Taute, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs, Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Clare, Gigena, Leatigaga, Smith, Wallace, White, Henry, Kelly.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).