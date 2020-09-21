Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Rhodes has been at Saracens since 2015

Saracens flanker Mike Rhodes will appear before an independent disciplinary committee to answer a foul play charge in Saturday's European Champions Cup win over Leinster.

The European Professional Rugby Commission issued the citing complaint, alleging that Rhodes "struck Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw with his head".

Rhodes' hearing before the three-person panel will be by video link on Tuesday.

Penalties range from six weeks for low end offence, to a maximum 104 weeks.

The 32-year-old South African has not appeared before a disciplinary panel in the Premiership this season.