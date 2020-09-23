Pro14: Ulster host Benetton in season opener as Monday matches introduced
Ulster will host Benetton in their opening Pro14 match of the 2020-21 season which will feature a number of Monday matches for the first time.
The season starts on Friday, 2 October with the first eight rounds of matches taking place up until the end of November.
Derby matches against Connacht, Munster and Leinster will make up rounds nine, 10 and 11 over the festive period.
Ulster play their Italian opponents on 2 October with a 20:15 BST kick-off.
Dan McFarland's team then travel to Ospreys on Saturday 10 October, followed by the visit of the Dragons to Belfast on Sunday 25 October.
Ulster's first Monday fixture sees them face Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade on Monday 2 November, with an 18:00 GMT kick-off.
South African sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings have not been included for 2020 but organisers hope they will still be involved in the competition.
The first eight round of matches until the end of November have been released, with the 14 Monday night games introduced as a method to help with the issues of the international calendar and while there are no crowds.
The Southern Kings have been put into voluntary liquidation due to financial concerns, however the league plans to reintroduce Cheetahs and a replacement South African team in the spring of next year to provide a better chance to deal with intercontinental travel.
The conference format would still be used and include Cheetahs and the new South African team.
The first 11 fixtures from the opening October weekend until the second weekend in January would not include South African teams, with the European clubs playing each other during this first phase.
South African teams introduced in second phase
The second phase is when teams within their conference play each other again, reversing the home and away sequence they played during the first phase. This is when the South Africa sides will also be reintroduced.
In all there are 20 rounds, although clubs only play 19 fixtures because each club needs to stand down due to the odd number of clubs within each conference.
Clubs can have nine or 10 home matches, with only half of the sides travelling to South Africa, and it will be mid-April before they need to do this.
The South African clubs will travel to Europe in early March.
Organisers say derby matches have been catered for, with key games in their requested weekends.
Round one
Friday, 2 October
Zebre v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 BST
Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 BST
Leinster v Dragons, RDS Arena, 20:15 BST
Saturday, 3 October
Scarlets v Munster, Parc y Scarlets, 15:00 BST
Connacht v Glasgow, The Sportsground, 17:15 BST
Edinburgh v Ospreys, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST
Round two
Friday, 9 October
Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade, 20:15 BST
Saturday, 10 October
Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Monigo, 17:15 BST
Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty Stadium, 17:15 BST
Munster v Edinburgh, Thomond Park, 19:35 BST
Cardiff Blues v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 19:35 BST
Sunday, 11 October
Glasgow v Scarlets, Scotstoun, 17:15 BST
Round three
Friday, 23 October
Leinster v Zebre, RDS Arena, 19:35 BST
Benetton v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo, 20:15 BST
Saturday, 24 October
Ospreys v Glasgow, Liberty Stadium, 17:30 BST
Sunday, 25 October
Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium, 15:00 BST
Edinburgh v Connacht, BT Murrayfield, 19:35 BST
Monday, 26 October
Munster v Cardiff Blues, Thomond Park, 20:15 BST
Round four
Sunday, 1 November
Dragons v Munster, Rodney Parade, 14:00 GMT
Connacht v Benetton, The Sportsground, 16:30 GMT
Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets, 18:45 GMT
Monday, 2 November
Cardiff Blues v Ulster, Rodney Parade, 18:00 GMT
Zebre v Ospreys, Stadio Lanfranchi, 19:15 GMT
Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun Stadium, 20:15 GMT
Round five
Saturday, 7 November
Benetton v Munster, Stadio Monigo, 14:00 GMT
Dragons v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 17:15 GMT
Sunday, 8 November
Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT
Scarlets v Zebre, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT
Monday, 9 November
Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT
Ulster v Glasgow, Kingspan Stadium, 20:15 GMT
Round six
Saturday, 14 November
Connacht v Scarlets, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT
Sunday, 15 November
Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 14:45 GMT
Glasgow v Dragons, Scotstoun Stadium, 18:30 GMT
Monday, 16 November
Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Lanfranchi, 18:00 GMT
Cardiff Blues v Benetton, Rodney Parade, 20:15 GMT
Leinster v Edinburgh, RDS Arena, 20:15 GMT
Round seven
Sunday, 22 November
Ospreys v Benetton, Liberty Stadium, 15:00 GMT
Leinster v Cardiff Blues, RDS Arena, 17:15 GMT
Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 19:35 GMT
Monday, 23 November
Dragons v Edinburgh, Rodney Parade, 18:00 GMT
Glasgow v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium, 20:15 GMT
TBC Zebre v Connacht
Round eight
Saturday, 28 November
Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, 19:35 GMT
Sunday, 29 November
Scarlets v Leinster, Parc y Scarlets, 17:15 GMT
Cardiff Blues v Glasgow, Rodney Parade, 19:35 GMT
Monday, 30 November
Benetton v Dragons, Stadio Monigo, 18:00 GMT
Munster v Zebre, Thomond Park, 20:15 GMT
Edinburgh v Ulster, BT Murrayfield, 20:15 GMT.
Round nine
Saturday, 26 December
Connacht v Ulster, TBC
Ospreys v Scarlets, TBC
Munster v Leinster, TBC
Dragons v Cardiff Blues, TBC
Zebre v Benetton, TBC
Round 10
Saturday, 2 January
Benetton v Zebre, TBC
Scarlets v Dragons, TBC
Ulster v Munster , TBC
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, TBC
Edinburgh v Glasgow, TBC
Leinster v Connacht, TBC
Round 11
Saturday, 9 January
Dragons v Ospreys, TBC
Leinster v Ulster, TBC
Cardiff Blues v Scarlets, TBC
Connacht v Munster, TBC
Zebre v Edinburgh, TBC
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton, TBC