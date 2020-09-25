Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny McNicholl won his first Wales cap against Italy in February 2020

Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl is set to miss the start of Wales' autumn campaign after being ruled out for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

McNicholl, 30, suffered the injury in the 11-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Toulon.

The wing will miss the friendly against France on 24 October and the rearranged Six Nations match against Scotland seven days later.

McNicholl is also a doubt to play in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales open that campaign against Ireland on 13 November in Dublin before home matches against Georgia on 21 November, England on 28 November and a play-off game on 5 December.

Scarlets have said McNicholl will be out for up to eight weeks but there are hopes he might return sooner.

There was some good news for Scarlets and Wales with British and Irish Lions full-back Leigh Halfpenny returning to full training after being withdrawn against Toulon with a head knock.

But Wales Under-20s wing Tomi Lewis will be sidelined for a year after having surgery on a "significant" knee injury suffered in training.