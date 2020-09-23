Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro14 organisers have confirmed South African teams will join the 2020-21 campaign in the new year.

Competition chiefs are also in talks over increasing the number of South African teams in future seasons.

However, Southern Kings will be replaced for this season after they went into voluntary liquidation earlier in September.

A Pro14 statement said they were in "early discussions" with South African counterparts over adding teams.

The statement read: "Pro14 Rugby welcomes the news that the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) has been able to arrange a domestic schedule for its professional teams and that this is the first step in the return of their teams to on-field action.

"SA Rugby's long-standing commitments are to field two teams in the Guinness Pro14 and in light of the withdrawal of the Southern Kings, discussions are on-going about fulfilling this agreement from 2021 using a replacement team from its current professional franchises.

"Additionally, both Pro14 Rugby and SA Rugby are in early discussions about potentially expanding the tournament and deepening our partnership to include more South African franchises from 2021."

