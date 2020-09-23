Jonathan Davies: Wales centre set for Scarlets return
Wales centre Jonathan Davies will make his return for Scarlets in the pre-season friendly against Ospreys.
Davies has been sidelined since November 2019 with a knee injury and last played for Wales in the World Cup bronze medal defeat against New Zealand.
The 32-year-old is hoping to prove his fitness ahead of the Pro14 season with Scarlets hosting Munster on 3 October.
Rhys Patchell and Liam Williams are both still missing.
Fly-half Patchell has not figured since injuring his shoulder against New Zealand 10 months ago and recently has been suffering with a calf problem.
Full-back Williams has not played for Scarlets since his return from Saracens after picking up a foot injury in training.
Wales wing Johnny McNicholl will also not feature after limping off with an ankle injury in the 11-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Toulon, while full-back Leigh Halfpenny picked up another head knock.
The majority of the side that started the Toulon defeat will sit out the game. Former Leicester fly-half Sam Costelow will make his Scarlets debut, while openside flanker Jac Morgan captains the side.
The friendly will take place on Friday, 25 September at 14:00 BST a week before the 2020-21 campaign begins.
Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Ryan Conbeer, Jonathan Davies, Paul Asquith, Tom Prydie; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Jac Morgan (capt), Uzair Cassiem.
Replacements: Dylan Evans, Taylor Davies, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Morgan Jones, Dan Davis.