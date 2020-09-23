Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Davies has won 81 caps for for Wales and played six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will make his return for Scarlets in the pre-season friendly against Ospreys.

Davies has been sidelined since November 2019 with a knee injury and last played for Wales in the World Cup bronze medal defeat against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old is hoping to prove his fitness ahead of the Pro14 season with Scarlets hosting Munster on 3 October.

Rhys Patchell and Liam Williams are both still missing.

Fly-half Patchell has not figured since injuring his shoulder against New Zealand 10 months ago and recently has been suffering with a calf problem.

Full-back Williams has not played for Scarlets since his return from Saracens after picking up a foot injury in training.

Wales wing Johnny McNicholl will also not feature after limping off with an ankle injury in the 11-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Toulon, while full-back Leigh Halfpenny picked up another head knock.

The majority of the side that started the Toulon defeat will sit out the game. Former Leicester fly-half Sam Costelow will make his Scarlets debut, while openside flanker Jac Morgan captains the side.

The friendly will take place on Friday, 25 September at 14:00 BST a week before the 2020-21 campaign begins.

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Ryan Conbeer, Jonathan Davies, Paul Asquith, Tom Prydie; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Jac Morgan (capt), Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Dylan Evans, Taylor Davies, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Morgan Jones, Dan Davis.