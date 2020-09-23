Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ffion Lewis has won 13 caps for Wales and has also played for her country in sevens rugby

Exeter's newly formed women's team have signed three Wales internationals prior to their inaugural Premier 15s season.

Scrum-half Ffion Lewis, back Niamh Terry and loose forward Abbie Fleming have all moved to Sandy Park

Welsh youth international scrum-half Meg Davies has also signed and joins USA internationals Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan and Kate Zackary.

"We're delighted to welcome all four girls to the Chiefs," head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

"With the new season drawing ever closer, I think we're really starting to piece together the make-up of our squad."