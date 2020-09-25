Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rob Howley played 59 internationals for Wales and two Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Former Wales coach Rob Howley has spoken of a "very challenging" past 12 months since his ban for breaching betting rules.

Howley was sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, with an investigation finding he had placed bets on more than 1,000 matches.

Howley says he has emerged from a "dark tunnel" and is ready for his new role as Canada assistant coach.

"I'm just thankful I've been given this opportunity," said the 49-year-old.

"I feel that I want to prove myself all over again."

Howley was banned from rugby for 18 months - nine of them suspended - for bets placed between 14 November, 2015 and 7 September, 2019 .

"We're all vulnerable to making mistakes and I made many throughout my coaching career, particularly as highlighted in the Rugby World Cup," said the former British and Irish Lion.

"The past 12 months have been very challenging."

'No shame in showing vulnerability'

An independent disciplinary committee found that the death of Howley's sister, Karen, in 2011 had triggered his betting.

Over four years he made 363 bets, covering 1,163 matches, including some on Wales that included first try scorers.

The former Wales scrum-half says his family's tragedy and the subsequent investigation and ban had taught him not to bottle up his emotional vulnerability.

"It was traumatic but thankfully I have had the support of family, friends and wider rugby community," added Howley.

"I have learned it's important to talk about those feelings instead of suppressing them and through that experience as a family we're much stronger, I feel I am a better person.

"Thankfully, through the dark tunnel which I've experienced, I now feel I am ready to go and I am looking forward to the challenge.

Longer lockdown than most

After his return from Japan, Howley had to wait three months for the outcome of the Welsh Rugby Union disciplinary panel.

And in January 2020, he began talking with Wasps about a possible opportunity there in 2021, but it did not come to fruition because of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

"How did I get through it? I think many people have spoken about having a structure to their day. I did a lot of household chores and tried to keep as busy as I could."

'I do believe in second chances'

Head coach Kingsley Jones believes Rob Howley will prove a success story in Canada

Howley will work as assistant coach of Canada until the 2023 World Cup and also as a consultant with Major League Rugby (MLR) side Toronto Arrows.

Howley, who was part of the Wales coaching set-up between 2008 and 2019, said he has received "so many messages of support" from the rugby world.

"I'm so grateful of that support because it gives me confidence and more self-belief. I am looking forward to being back in the game," he said.

But Howley says there were moments he doubted whether he would get another job in rugby.

"I lived in hope," he said.

"I do believe in second chances. I know from my perspective as a coach, that players make mistakes, we all have selection and give players an opportunity.

"Rugby Canada have given me this grateful opportunity which I'm so much looking forward to."

