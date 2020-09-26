Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

David Buttress: Dragons chairman backs British and Irish League idea

Dragons chairman David Buttress insists his region will not just make up the numbers as the side prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The Gwent region qualified for the Champions Cup next season for the first time since 2010-11.

Dragons begin their Pro14 league campaign with a trip to face champions Leinster on 2 October.

"We're on a journey to improve and I absolutely make no apology for that," said Buttress.

Dragons were not the whipping boys of regional rugby last season with Ospreys finishing bottom of the pile but Buttress knows his region are not the finished article.

The Gwent region lost two games, including a crushing Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Bristol, and picked up a draw since rugby's restart.

Dean Ryan's side qualified for Europe's top tournament despite winning less games and recording fewer league points than Cardiff Blues.

"We feel we've made some steady progress, we're excited about the Champions Cup prospects and testing ourselves against the best teams," said Buttress.

"It's in everyone's interest in Welsh rugby that Dragons improve.

"We are not here to make up the numbers. Over time we intend to become competitive, we don't think we're there yet and have a long way to go."

Jamie Roberts in action against Bristol in September 2020

Dragons critics believe they have benefitted financially from being WRU-owned since 2017 with Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Jonah Holmes and Greg Bateman all arriving at Rodney Parade during the lockdown.

"I'm always bemused by this," said Buttress.

"We get the least amount of WRU funding because of the model that is put in place which is largely driven by your contribution to the national squad. We don't worry or cry about it.

"So It's not true we get additional funding. All the players recruited over the last six months have come from our existing budget, which means either someone leaves and we use their money to recruit someone else or we've grown our revenues off the field, giving us additional firepower.

"Dean Ryan has done a fantastic job on recruitment. I can assure everyone we do not have any additional funding or a blank cheque book. I wish that was true."

Roberts' signing was the most controversial when it was announced with the backdrop of suggestions there was an agreement between the regions there would be a recruitment freeze during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt scores against Ospreys in August 2020

"The Dragons take our responsibilities and our agreements very seriously with all the regions, and the Welsh Rugby Union," said Buttress.

"Some of the players you will have seen recruited were recruited before, some of the players were recruited after and some of the conversations we had were during.

"I am comfortable with what we did.

"Firstly, in one case, we actually asked permission to our three other chairman. I called each chairman personally to ask permission to go and do it as well as asking the PRB chair.

"So we were transparent in that, we don't feel historically we've always been extended that same courtesy.

"I make no apology we're going to continue to try to improve because that is ultimately in the interest of everybody in Welsh rugby.

"Our recruitment strategy has been clear. We have bought talent back from England, so it's not at the expense of any other regions.

"We're a region that historically has lost talent to the other regions, as recently as the last few months.

"We accept players have a decision about where they want to play. If they don't think the future is with us we wish them well."