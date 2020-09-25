Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Referee Adam Jones sent off George North in his first league game in charge

Ospreys wing George North will be available for Wales' opening autumn international after a pre-season game against Scarlets was deemed as one of his four match-ban.

North was sent off for a dangerous aerial challenge on Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt during the 20-20 Pro14 draw at the Liberty Stadium on August 22.

The 28-year-old was banned for "four meaningful games" by Pro14.

An Ospreys friendly against Scarlets will be counted as one of those games.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) enquired with the Pro14 tournament team and were told this week the game with Scarlets will be classed as meaningful.

The reason given was that players' performance in the game will be reviewed as part of the selection process for internationals and therefore it carries a significant merit.

North missed the defeat by Cardiff Blues in the final match of the 2019-20 season and the Scarlets warm-up game on 25 September will now be counted as the second match of his suspension.

North will also miss the opening game of the 2020-21 season at Edinburgh on 3 October and the visit of Ulster to the Liberty Stadium seven days later.

He will be free to link up with the Wales squad ahead of the trip to face France in Paris on 24 October in a warm-up match or be available for Ospreys' home match against Glasgow on the same day.

North has won 95 Wales caps and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions so could complete his century of internationals matches before the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, there have been no positive coronavirus tests among the four Welsh regions this week with 315 people tested.

2,548 tests have now been carried out across the four regions with one positive result returned.