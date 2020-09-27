Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Davies won 21 caps for Wales between 1978 and 1985

Outgoing Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies is disappointed not to have been re-elected to the governing body.

Davies is set to leave as chairman after losing his place on the governing body's National Council to Ieuan Evans.

The ex-Wales fly-half had urged clubs to keep him as a national director to provide stability during the Covid-19 pandemic and changes at the WRU.

"I'm disappointed that the work we did wasn't acknowledged," Davies said.

"Only three months ago the Union were being praised for all the work we were doing in contacting the clubs, supporting the clubs financially and explaining to them what was going on so they could go to the government and get help from them."

Davies had written to clubs suggesting why he should be elected and that "steady hands on the tiller" were needed at a difficult time for the Union.

He was standing to be a National Council member for a third term, having initially been elected to it ahead of becoming chairman in October 2014.

In his recent bid to stay on the council, Davies was up against fellow former British and Irish Lion Evans and former Wales centre Nigel Davies, and the clubs opted for Evans.

"We've been proud to support them [the clubs] and made sure that the money for community clubs was protected," Davies told BBC Radio Cymru's Welsh language programme Dewi Llwyd ar Fore Sul (Dewi Llwyd on Sunday Morning).

"It was quite disappointing that clubs couldn't see what we'd done to make sure that the same money went to them.

"That's not happened with other Unions and we've seen the troubles the RFU have encountered over the past few months."

Gareth Davies said Welsh rugby politics was a major factor in him losing his place.

"We had a review of the Union around two or three years ago and some people lost their seats on the board," Davies added.

"It's interesting that one or two of them possibly persuaded clubs in their areas to choose other people, that would have been part of it.

"And I also have to accept that people want a fresh face. I changed the Union's rules which stated a chairman could only serve six years.

"The only thing I had suggested was that I stay on [as chairman] for another year because of everything that's going on.

"The chief executive [Martyn Phillips] is leaving and our independent non-executive directors are leaving next year.

"So a lot of people at the top of the Union are leaving over a short period of time and in order to have some continuity during a problematic period I offered to stay for another year.

"But at the end of the day the clubs have spoken."