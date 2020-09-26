Exeter Chiefs beat Toulouse to reach Champions Cup final

Joe Simmonds
Joe Simmonds scored Exeter's fourth and final try in an impressive win
Heineken Champions Cup semi-final
Exeter (14) 28
Tries: Williams (2), S.Simmonds, J.Simmonds Cons: J. Simmonds (4)
Toulouse (11) 18
Tries: Placines, Lebel Con: Ramos Pens: Ramos (2)

Exeter ground down free-running, fast-starting Toulouse to make their first Champions Cup final with a hard-earned victory at Sandy Park.

The French champions began well with a couple of Thomas Ramos penalties to show for their early dominance.

But Exeter dug in and close-range tries from Harry Williams and Sam Simmonds gave them a narrow half-time lead.

After a second try from Williams, Joe Simmonds waltzed in to ensure Matthis Lebel's try would not alter the result.

Exeter's players leapt in delight at the final whistle with only the shouts from their backroom staff and fellow squad members echoing around the empty Sandy Park stands.

Exeter will play French side Racing 92 at Bristol's Ashton Gate on Saturday 17 October in a final that will ensure a new name on the trophy.

Toulouse have already won the tournament four times, their first title coming in the same year that Exeter were in the fourth tier of English rugby.

Initially it appeared that Toulouse's pedigree would trump Exeter's ambition, with the French side's rapidfire recycling and skilful off-loading putting the hosts on the back foot.

But gradually Exeter imposed their trademark forward power on a Toulouse pack that was bigger on bulk than stamina.

Williams' first try came after impressive wing Tom O'Flaherty burst through to put Toulouse into retreat.

The visitors responded shortly after with replacement Alban Placines crossing at the end of a sweeping attack, but Sam Simmonds barged through on the stroke of half-time to give Exeter a lead they never gave up.

When Simmonds' brother Joe threw a dummy and scampered for a converted try that made it 28-11 on 70 minutes the celebrations could start in earnest.

Exeter: Hogg, Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty, J. Simmonds, J. Maunder, Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, S. Skinner, S. Simmonds.

Replacements: Devoto for Whitten (67), Hidalgo-Clyne for J. Maunder (62), Moon for Hepburn (67), Yeandle for Cowan-Dickie (62), Francis for Williams (62), Armand for Gray (67), Dennis for S. Skinner (77).

Not Used: Steenson.

Toulouse: Ramos, Huget, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe, Ntamack, Dupont, Baille, Marchand, Faumuina, R. Arnold, Tekori, Kaino, Cros, Tolofua.

Replacements: Placines for Arnold (23), Lebel for Huget (62), Holmes for Kolbe (67), Bales for Dupont (72), Neti for Baille (62), Mauvaka for Marchand (62), Aldegheri for Faumuina (51), Madaule for Tekori (67).

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Gifted the win by the cheating referee. What a sad weekend for rugby. Nowell with the most obvious red card since Rhoades head butt last weekend. Nothing happens, just penalty after penalty for the Chiefs. Thank goodness Racing 92 beat Nigel Owens.

  • Good game from both sides. Exeters fitness getting them through.
    On the down side standard of referees in all semis so far has been poor. Has Tom Foley been cloned !!!!!!

  • Well played Exeter from a Sarrie (not my fault the board screwed up). Should be a great final with Racing 92. Good luck to you.

    Saracens, you needed to put that to bed by 60 mins, just ran out of quality replacements. Oh well perhaps it was meant to be. Started supporting Sarries in the Championship so kind of looking forward to it next season.

  • Awesome to see exeter getting through to the final.

    Also awesome that sarries didnt. Justice served today as exeter get a shout in the final without the hateful cheating of saracens anywhere near it.

    No place in professioanal sport for the likes of anyone who wants to play for a team like saracens.


    Go chiefs !!!

  • Well done Exeter; thoroughly deserved win, and shows what can be achieved with long-term vision as a club, and just what a stupid idea ring-fencing the Prem would be (unless it was suddenly enforced to keep out the Financial Fair Play Challenged XV from ever returning). Really glad you are playing Racing in the final. Will be even more glad if you then beat them in the final. Good luck on 17 Oct.

  • It was a fantastic shift from the lads. They ground down the opposition forwards and the result showed in the points scored. Need an even bigger effort in the final. COYC!!!!

  • Excellent result for Exeter, gained by exceptional cohesion and understanding along with team spirit. Unfortunately, I was left disappointed by the way it was achieved. 21 points gained by 'pick and go' near opposition try line is anti-rugby. The authorities should outlaw such turgid play for the good of the game.

    • Beanieball replied:
      Really! You did watch Saracens and Racing trade kicks for 80 minutes didn’t you? In comparison Exeter and Toulouse played expansive and imaginative rugby. Just because Exeter go the last 5 yards with the forwards doesn’t stop the 80 yards free running it took to get there

  • This has been coming for Exeter. Resolute rugby with flair and width at the right time. It's what makes the sport the most attractive to me. Quick puzzler - if I have to isolate after coming back to England from France how does that apply to the Racing players? I am perpetually confused by the Covid rules but they surely won't have to be here for 14 days before kick off will they?

  • Well done the chiefs...now do the same to Racing. Wish I could watch the final but I’ve not got BT...unless they are feeling generous and put it on terrestrial

  • Watched the game on TV, and I thought Exeter were superb. What Rob Baxter and his coaches have done in the last ten years is phenomenal, and they must be amongst the best in the country. Should be a great match against Racing 92, pity there will be no fans allowed,

  • Well done Exeter and I hope you win it. With Racing beating Saracens earlier today we will at least have a new holder of the trophy. From a Leinster supporter

  • Exeter didn't "grind down" Toulouse.
    They beat them trough superior fitness, a better game plan and at the end they were the better team.
    Bit more credit for Baxter and his players wouldn't be to much to ask the BBC for would it?
    Well done Chiefs. Best of luck in the final.

    • fj replied:
      I’ve noticed many times the bbc write the bare minimum about any exeter chiefs achievements

  • Come on Exeter!!!

  • Great stuff. Hope they win it.

  • Wow.

  • That victory wasn’t ground out. Exeter were just as adventurous as Toulouse. Great win. Well done.

  • Gray was superb, an absolute rock

    • Hostel Jon replied:
      Totally agree. Was between him and O'Flaherty for MoM for me

  • Big Big win, well done

  • Superb result! Hope Baxter and co can do it. It would be an amazing end to cap their rise from the lower leagues after winning the premiership. Anyone know where the final will be?

    • Paneleiro replied:
      Ashton Gate

