Club legend Chris Robshaw has played in 298 games for Harlequins in all competitions

Gallagher English Rugby Premiership Date: Monday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and online

Chris Robshaw starts for Harlequins on Monday in his final home game for the club as they host third-placed Wasps.

The 34-year-old ex-England captain leaves Quins, where he has spent his entire career, at the end of this term.

Wasps make just one change from the side that beat Bristol Bears, as James Gaskell replaces injured second row Joe Launchbury (calf).

With two games to go, Wasps are two points clear of fifth-placed Bristol in the race for the play-offs.

Harlequins: Brown; Aston, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Steele; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Louw, Lamb, Young, Robshaw (c), Evans, Chisholm.

Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerro, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Care, Herron, Lang.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson (c); Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields, Willis, Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Barbeary, Young, Vellacott, Le Bourgeois.