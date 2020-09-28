Ulster lost 27-5 to Leinster in the Pro14 final before being beaten 36-8 by Toulouse in Europe

Ulster coach Roddy Grant believes the three matches the side played this month will help them establish a rhythm as the new season begins.

The province open their 2020-21 campaign at home to Benetton on Friday, 12 days after losing to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup quarter-final.

Despite suffering heavy defeats to the French side, and Leinster in the Pro14 final eight days earlier, Grant said mental fatigue will not be a problem.

"I'm in a happier place," he said.

"I would much rather be in the position where we have been a finalist against a really good Leinster side and played away to Toulouse in a quarter-final, than having not played for the last few weeks.

"I'd much rather take that for my mental wellness and my confidence. If I was a player that would be my take on it - we had a great season and we now have a great opportunity to kick on.

"Who knows how the season will pan out in terms of results but we are battle hardened, ready and good to go. We want to be competing like we did and there are a lot of things we want to improve on."

'We must drive our own atmosphere'

Grant joined the Ulster coaching staff in 2019

Grant said he is hopeful that the rhythm Dan McFarland's side have developed this month can be helpful in Friday evening's Pro14 opener against Italian side Benetton.

The match at the Kingspan Stadium will be Ulster's first outing at home since 22 February, and Grant said it will be a special occasion whether supporters are able to attend or not.

"Rhythm is really important in rugby these days. We've had a weekend off and hopefully we can make that rhythm count against Treviso, who haven't had games," he continued.

"Either way, though, it is a tough game. They have a great squad packed full of internationals, and it's always a hard game against them.

"It is great playing at your home ground, whether there are crowds or not. It has really struck me how much it means to the players and supporters to have rugby at the Kingspan.

"The atmosphere there is one of the best in the world but if there is no crowd then we have to drive our own atmosphere. That has been a focus for us in the five games since we came back and that will be no different on Friday."

McCann 'has all the attributes'

McCann was named captain for Ireland's Under-20 Six Nations campaign

Academy graduates such as Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune have become important members of Dan McFarland's squad in recent seasons, and Grant believes David McCann has a chance of breaking into the senior panel this campaign.

The flanker captained Ireland in last season's Under-20 Six Nations competition, but has yet to make an appearance in the Ulster first team.

"He has certainly got the attributes and led Ireland well in the Under-20s," the forwards coach added.

"He is still a young player and there are things for him to work on, especially being a flanker, but that always comes with age. You obviously want a lot of involvements and you want those involvements to be positive.

"You need to have experience but he has got the ability. He moves well and is co-ordinated. You can tell how guys move that they are naturally athletic.

"I am really enjoying working with him. He's an intelligent guy, a pleasure to coach and seems receptive to picking things up quickly. We'll see if he gets a chance at this level."

Ulster have been hit with a retrospective one-point Pro14 penalty after failing to properly register new fly-half Ian Madigan for two games.

A Pro14 statement said that the club had not "received the correct documentation" from the Rugby Football Union for the former Bristol player. It concerned the games against Connacht and Leinster in late August.