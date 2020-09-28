Premiership: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks

Sam Matavesi in action for Northampton Saints
Northampton, who have lost seven out of eight matches since rugby's restart after the coronavirus-enforced break, are playing their final home match of the campaign
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Tuesday, 29 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Sam Matavesi comes in as one of three Northampton changes for the visit of Premiership play-off hopefuls Sale.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell and number eight Shaun Adendorff are also brought into the starting XV following their recent Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Exeter.

England duo Manu Tuilagi and Tom Curry, and World Cup-winning South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk start for Sale.

The trio were replacements in their Premiership Cup win last week.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Tuala; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Franks; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Fish, Seville, Painter, Isiekwe, Harrison, Gibson, Taylor, Naiyaravoro.

Sale Sharks: James; Van Rensburg, S James, Tuilagi, Hammersley; R Du Preez, De Klerk; Harrison, Langdon, Oosthuizen; Wiese, JL Du Preez, Ross (capt), T Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Van Der Merwe, Morozov, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, Neild, Cliff, MacGinty, Yarde.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

