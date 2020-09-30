Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter are guaranteed home advantage in the Premiership semi-finals next month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Don Armand will captain a much-changed Exeter Chiefs side for the visit of London Irish on Wednesday.

Exeter, already guaranteed to finish top of the table, qualified for their first ever European Champions Cup final by beating Toulouse on Saturday.

London Irish are in Premiership action for the first time since their defeat by Worcester on 13 September.

The 10th-placed Exiles round off their first season back in the top flight at home to Bristol on Sunday.

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Hendrickson, Devoto, Woodburn; Skinner, Townsend; Keast, Innard, Street, Witty, Price, Capstick, Armand (capt), Hinkley.

Replacements: Taione, Kenny, Petch, Dennis, Wright, Maunder, Walsh, Baldwin.

London Irish: Homer; Loader, Rona, Cokanasiga, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Elrington, Cornish, Hoskins, Nott, de Chaves, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Creevy, Goodrick-Clarke, Chawatama, Munga, Cooke, Phipps, Brophy Clews, Stokes.